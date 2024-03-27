Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
26194 $
Price in auction currency 2400000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7931 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search