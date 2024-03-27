Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2024.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
26194 $
Price in auction currency 2400000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7931 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 6, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 27, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - March 9, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction BAC - September 6, 2018
Seller BAC
Date September 6, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - February 28, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date February 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction BAC - December 19, 2017
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

