Polupoltinnik 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place May 28, 2024.

