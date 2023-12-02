Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ"

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (15)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1227 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 49994 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Russiancoin - June 25, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 25, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

