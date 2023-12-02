Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1798 СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ"
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СП ОМ. "ПОЛУ - ПОЛТИ - ННИКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 13,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1227 $
Price in auction currency 1000 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 49994 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
