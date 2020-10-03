Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 255000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
