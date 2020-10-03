Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition XF (7) VF (6) F (1) VG (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (4) XF40 (2) VF20 (1) VG8 (1) Service NGC (1)