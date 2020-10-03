Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 255000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

