Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 49666 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

