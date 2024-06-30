Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (40) XF (49) VF (43) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (12) MS62 (6) MS61 (7) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (12) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (6) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) VF25 (1) VF20 (5) Service NGC (22) ННР (3) PCGS (10) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (34)

AURORA (13)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Empire (10)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Heritage (9)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (3)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (8)

Künker (25)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (8)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (3)

RND (6)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

Знак (1)