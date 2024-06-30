Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24709 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,475. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6432 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
563 $
Price in auction currency 49666 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
