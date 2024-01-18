Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 7,31 g
- Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3451 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,401
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Polupoltinnik
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1128 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1376 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
