Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 7,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,204 oz) 6,3451 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,401

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Polupoltinnik
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 14,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1128 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1376 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Polupoltinnik 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Holmasto - March 6, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date March 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polupoltinnik 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

