Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,408 oz) 12,6902 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search