Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike

Obverse Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ Coin alignment (↑↓) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ Coin alignment (↑↓) Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,2872 oz) 8,9317 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
7548 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search