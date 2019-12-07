Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (5) AU58 (4)