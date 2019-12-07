Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,29 g
- Pure silver (0,2872 oz) 8,9317 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. Coin alignment (↑↓). Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
7548 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search