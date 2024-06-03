Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 505 EUR
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1347 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - May 28, 2020
Seller Знак
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Empire - April 28, 2018
Seller Empire
Date April 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ АИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search