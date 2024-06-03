Poltina 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (8) VF (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (2)