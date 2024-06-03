Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
548 $
Price in auction currency 505 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1347 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
