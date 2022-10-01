Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
6312 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3525 $
Price in auction currency 3525 USD
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Empire - May 31, 2013
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
