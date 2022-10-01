Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (2)