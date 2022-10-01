Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1801 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5450 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
6312 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3525 $
Price in auction currency 3525 USD
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
