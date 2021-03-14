Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 330,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
1037 $
Price in auction currency 80580 RUB
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
