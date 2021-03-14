Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (3) XF40 (1)