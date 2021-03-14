Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 330,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7594 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
1037 $
Price in auction currency 80580 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search