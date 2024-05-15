Poltina 1800 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (12) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (6) DETAILS (3)