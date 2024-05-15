Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1800 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112297 $
Price in auction currency 10000000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 65487 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
