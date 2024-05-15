Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1800 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1800 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1800 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the RND auction for RUB 10,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • RND (1)
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112297 $
Price in auction currency 10000000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
874 $
Price in auction currency 65487 RUB
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search