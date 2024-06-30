Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (18) XF (18) VF (23) VG (2) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) VG10 (1) G6 (1) Service NGC (10) RNGA (1) ННР (2)

