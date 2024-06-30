Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 347,997
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition G6 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
