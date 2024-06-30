Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 347,997

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
804 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition G6 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia Poltina 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
