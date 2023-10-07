Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛТНИА"

Obverse Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ "ПОЛТНИА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ "ПОЛТНИА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54330 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
8911 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - November 26, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search