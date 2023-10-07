Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛТНИА"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54330 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
9500 $
Price in auction currency 9500 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
8911 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
