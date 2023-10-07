Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54330 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) VF25 (3) Service NGC (1) ННР (1) PCGS (3)