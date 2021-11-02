Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (6) Condition (slab) VF30 (3)