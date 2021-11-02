Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛТИНА"

Obverse Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ "ПОЛТИНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ "ПОЛТИНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 57750 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

