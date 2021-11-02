Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1799 СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛТИНА"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. "ПОЛТИНА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 57750 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
631 $
Price in auction currency 46000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
