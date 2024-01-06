Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛТНИА"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 284,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WCN (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 34065 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search