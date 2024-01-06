Poltina 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (4) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (2) F15 (1) DETAILS (4) Service ННР (1) NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

WCN (1)