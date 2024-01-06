Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛТНИА"

Obverse Poltina 1799 СМ МБ "ПОЛТНИА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1799 СМ МБ "ПОЛТНИА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 284,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ МБ. "ПОЛТНИА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
825 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
472 $
Price in auction currency 34065 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - August 27, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date August 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - July 31, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date July 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Künker - January 31, 2007
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

