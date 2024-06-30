Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА" (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: "ПОЛТИНА"
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 284,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1395 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 4
