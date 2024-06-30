Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1799 СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА" (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: "ПОЛТИНА"

Obverse Poltina 1799 СМ МБ "ПОЛТИНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1799 СМ МБ "ПОЛТИНА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 284,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1799 with mark СМ МБ. "ПОЛТИНА". This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8380 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
697 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1395 $
Price in auction currency 130000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia Poltina 1799 СМ МБ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

