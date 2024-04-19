Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 284,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (41)
  • Aste (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (33)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (21)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (13)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (14)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction Tosunidis Coin House - December 15, 2022
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date December 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1798 СМ МБ at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search