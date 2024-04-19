Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 284,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
