Poltina 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5449 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

