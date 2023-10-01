Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 14,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,408 oz) 12,6902 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 214,201

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the RND auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23999 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7950 $
Price in auction currency 630000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search