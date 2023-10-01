Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 14,62 g
- Pure silver (0,408 oz) 12,6902 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 214,201
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the RND auction for RUB 6,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
23999 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7950 $
Price in auction currency 630000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
