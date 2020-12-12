Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Empire - December 6, 2014
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
18984 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

