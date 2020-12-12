5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service RNGA (1)