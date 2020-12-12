Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 25,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Empire (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Empire
Date December 6, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
18984 $
Price in auction currency 1000000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS62
Selling price
25000 $
Price in auction currency 25000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search