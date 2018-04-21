Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

