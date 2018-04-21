5 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. Plain edge. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 15,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service RNGA (1)