5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,46 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,601
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
