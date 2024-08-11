Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,601

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 261 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 21, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

