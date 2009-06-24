5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6340 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)