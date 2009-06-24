Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6340 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
15456 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

