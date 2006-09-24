5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

