Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2006.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
5115 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 5 Kopeks 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search