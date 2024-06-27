5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (12) XF (23) VF (7) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (1) Service PCGS (1)

