Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 23, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Künker (9)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - November 3, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 23, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 23, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

