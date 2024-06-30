Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,995
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
