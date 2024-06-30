Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,995

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

