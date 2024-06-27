Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0407 oz) 1,2673 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,601

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

