Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0407 oz) 1,2673 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,601
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (12)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search