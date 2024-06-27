5 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (31) XF (29) VF (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (8) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) ННР (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (13)

AURORA (11)

Baldwin's (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (12)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (7)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (3)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)

Знак (1)