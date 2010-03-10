Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
5583 $
Price in auction currency 4100 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

