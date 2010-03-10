Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6216 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
