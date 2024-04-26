10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

