Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 19469 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
