10 Kopeks 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 19469 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
