Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 679,994

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
