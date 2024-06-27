10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (13) XF (35) VF (42) F (9) G (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (5) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (5) VF25 (3) VF20 (3) F15 (2) F12 (1) G4 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (2)

