Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 679,994
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3178 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,220. Bidding took place January 14, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
