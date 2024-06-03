Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction RedSquare - March 20, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price

