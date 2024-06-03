Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 40500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
459 $
Price in auction currency 360 GBP
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
