10 Kopeks 1798 СП ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СП ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

