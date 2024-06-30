Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 170,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 21100 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

