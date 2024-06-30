10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (38) AU (24) XF (56) VF (46) F (11) VG (1) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (11) MS62 (13) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF30 (3) VF25 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (32) ННР (3) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (11)

AURORA (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (12)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (7)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (8)

Künker (22)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

MS67 (4)

New York Sale (2)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (10)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (9)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (2)

WCN (3)

Знак (2)