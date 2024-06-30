Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 170,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 569 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 366 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 21100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
