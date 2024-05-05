10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (5) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) F15 (1) Service RNGA (1) ННР (1) NGC (3)