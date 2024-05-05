Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,93 g
  • Pure silver (0,0818 oz) 2,5432 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 48,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition F15 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
4104 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search