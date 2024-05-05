Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,93 g
- Pure silver (0,0818 oz) 2,5432 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 48,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
4104 $
Price in auction currency 380000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search