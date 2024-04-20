Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ОМ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.
For the sale of Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
