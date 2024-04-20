Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ОМ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2364 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB

For the sale of Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

