Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ОМ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ОМ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place July 1, 2023.

Сondition XF (2)