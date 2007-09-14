Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) Service NGC (2)