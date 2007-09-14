Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition MS61
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
20700 $
Price in auction currency 20700 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search