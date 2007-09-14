Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ СМ-ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - September 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date September 14, 2007
Condition MS61
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
20700 $
Price in auction currency 20700 USD
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ СМ-ФЦ "Bank Mint" at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price

