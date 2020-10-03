Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
- Rare Coins (1)
For the sale of Rouble 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
