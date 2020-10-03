Rouble 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1)