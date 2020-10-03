Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1800 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1800 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1800 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

