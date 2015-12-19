Rouble 1798 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)