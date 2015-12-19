Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1798 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1798 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1798 СМ АИ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

