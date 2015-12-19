Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1798 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 233 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
