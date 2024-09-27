Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1798 СМ МБ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search