Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1798 СМ МБ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
