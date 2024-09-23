Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1797 СМ МБ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,25 g
- Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
