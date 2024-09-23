Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1797 СМ МБ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

