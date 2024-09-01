Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,25 g
- Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 920,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
