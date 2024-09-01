Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 920,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1797 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search