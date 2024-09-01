Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)