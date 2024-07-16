Rouble 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

