Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1801 СМ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (604) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1563 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ АИ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Rouble 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

