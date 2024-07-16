Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1801 СМ АИ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 225 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
