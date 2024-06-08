Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
