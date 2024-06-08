Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2470 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1620 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - November 29, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

