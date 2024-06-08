Rouble 1801 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1801 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (19) VF (17) F (3) VG (1) G (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) G4 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7) RNGA (2) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

