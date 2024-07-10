Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,870,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1800
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (349) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6308 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6293 $
Price in auction currency 560000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
