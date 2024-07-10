Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,870,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1800
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (349) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6308 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (47)
  • AURORA (27)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (17)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (12)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (27)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Naumann (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (11)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (30)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
6293 $
Price in auction currency 560000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1800 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1800 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search