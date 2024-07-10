Rouble 1800 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1800 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6308 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2009.

