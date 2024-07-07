Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition G4
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
