Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1799 СМ ФЦ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1799 with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31282 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,875. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1058 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
