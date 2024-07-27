Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1799 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,123,985

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (406) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (51)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (17)
  • BAC (16)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (4)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (15)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (38)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (31)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (11)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (15)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Russia Rouble 1799 СМ МБ at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

