Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,123,985
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1799
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (406) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
