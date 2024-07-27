Rouble 1799 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1799 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (32) AU (66) XF (96) VF (134) F (33) VG (4) G (3) AG (2) No grade (32) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (5) MS61 (7) MS60 (7) AU58 (11) AU55 (5) AU53 (5) AU50 (17) XF45 (15) XF40 (12) VF35 (18) VF30 (1) VF25 (4) VF20 (4) F15 (4) F12 (3) VG8 (2) G6 (1) G4 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (41) PCGS (23) ННР (4) RNGA (3)

