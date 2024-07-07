Rouble 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (106) AU (170) XF (239) VF (227) F (30) VG (2) G (5) No grade (57) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (21) MS62 (23) MS61 (24) MS60 (9) AU58 (30) AU55 (33) AU53 (27) AU50 (11) XF45 (17) XF40 (14) VF35 (14) VF30 (8) VF25 (2) VF20 (9) F15 (1) F12 (5) G4 (2) DETAILS (21) Service ННР (10) NGC (79) PCGS (30) RNGA (22) ANA (1)

