Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1798
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (840) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (80)
- Arcas Numismatics LTD (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (45)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (3)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Empire (29)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (22)
- Grün (5)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Heritage (46)
- Heritage Eur (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (9)
- Höhn (8)
- Imperial Coin (51)
- iNumis (2)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (34)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (103)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- Niemczyk (12)
- NIKO (11)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (4)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (12)
- Numisbalt (45)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (69)
- Rauch (11)
- RedSquare (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (19)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (30)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (7)
- SINCONA (21)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (6)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (9)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3039 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 40
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search