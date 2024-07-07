Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1798 СМ МБ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1798 СМ МБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (840) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ МБ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,450,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3039 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ МБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

