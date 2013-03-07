Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1798 СМ ОМ (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1798 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1798 СМ ОМ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1798 with mark СМ ОМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ ОМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1798 СМ ОМ at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1798 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search