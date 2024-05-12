Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 920,101

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1797
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (336) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 58,750. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4542 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1797 "Weighted", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

