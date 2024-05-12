Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 58,750. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (129) XF (118) VF (20) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (12) MS61 (13) MS60 (17) AU58 (19) AU55 (18) AU53 (20) AU50 (25) XF45 (11) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (38) RNGA (8) ННР (7) PCGS (6) ANA (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

Seller All companies

Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)

Alexander (59)

ARTMAXIMUM (2)

AURORA (30)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (7)

Empire (25)

Gorny & Mosch (20)

Grün (1)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (17)

Katz (12)

Kroha (1)

Künker (33)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (8)

OLNZ (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (42)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (8)

SINCONA (22)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)