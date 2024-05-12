Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1797 СМ ФЦ "Weighted" (Russia, Paul I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,25 g
- Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 920,101
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1797
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (336) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1797 "Weighted" with mark СМ ФЦ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32461 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 58,750. Bidding took place August 11, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6667 $
Price in auction currency 575000 RUB
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4542 $
Price in auction currency 3500 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
