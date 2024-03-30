Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" (Russia, Paul I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 29,25 g
- Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1796
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 95,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (25)
- AURORA (4)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (12)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Heritage (13)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- New York Sale (6)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (18)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
19142 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 JPY
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18361 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search