Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" (Russia, Paul I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 95,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

