Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" (Russia, Paul I)

Obverse Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 29,25 g
  • Pure silver (0,8163 oz) 25,389 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint" with mark БМ. This silver coin from the times of Paul I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 95,500. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • AURORA (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • New York Sale (6)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (18)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
19142 $
Price in auction currency 3000000 JPY
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18361 $
Price in auction currency 1700000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Hess Divo - December 13, 2023
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia Rouble 1796 БМ "Bank Mint" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1796 "Bank Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Paul I Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search