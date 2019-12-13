Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 39 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Paul I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1796
- Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
49000 $
Price in auction currency 49000 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
41597 $
Price in auction currency 37250 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
