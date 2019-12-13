Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

