Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I". Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Paul I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 39 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" with mark СПБ CLF. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Paul I. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 90,000. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
49000 $
Price in auction currency 49000 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
41597 $
Price in auction currency 37250 EUR
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date May 31, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1796 СПБ CLF "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1796 "With a portrait of Emperor Paul I", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

