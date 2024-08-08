Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1801 СМ АИ. Restrike (Russia, Paul I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,986)
  • Weight 6,08 g
  • Pure gold (0,1927 oz) 5,9949 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Paul I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Paul I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1801 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

